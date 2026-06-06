Chinese Embassy in Romania expresses serious concern, firm opposition over Romanian lawmaker's visit to Taiwan region and related remarks

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The Chinese Embassy in Romania on Saturday expressed serious concern and firm opposition to a recent visit to Taiwan region by Romanian lawmaker Alexandru Muraru and his subsequent erroneous remarks concerning Taiwan region, saying his actions violated Romania's official policy and advocated for the DPP authorities' "Taiwan independence" separatist agenda.According to the statement published on the embassy's official WeChat account, a spokesperson for the embassy said Taiwan is part of China, and both the mainland and Taiwan belong to one China. This is a historical and legal fact, the true status quo across the Taiwan Straits, and an important component of the post-World War II international order.The spokesperson said that recognizing the government of the People's Republic of China as the sole legal government representing the whole of China and adhering to the one-China principle are widely accepted by the international community and constitute a basic norm governing international relations.Romania established diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China in 1949, the spokesperson noted, adding that the one-China principle has served as the political foundation of bilateral relations and ensured the steady development of China-Romania ties despite changes in the international landscape.The statement noted that the Taiwan question is China's internal affair and lies at the core of China's core interests. "Just as a province or region of Romania cannot separate from the country for any reason, Taiwan cannot separate from China for any reason," the spokesperson said.Quoting the Chinese saying, "Do not impose on others what you yourself do not desire," the spokesperson said Muraru's actions constituted blatant interference in China's internal affairs and support for "Taiwan independence," adding that such behavior not only runs counter to basic diplomatic norms but also raises questions about whether he is genuinely acting in Romania's interests.Global Times