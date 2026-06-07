China’s 2026 box office tops 16b yuan; over 60 titles lining up for summer season

Photo: VCG

China's annual box office has surpassed 16 billion yuan ($2.36 billion) so far in 2026, industry data shows, while a packed summer film slate featuring more than 60 new titles is set to dominate cinemas across the country in the coming month, CCTV reported on Sunday.Ranking among the year's highest earners are Pegasus 3, Dear You and Blades of the Guardians: Wind Rises in the Desert, the report said.The breakout Chaoshan-dialect film Dear You, inspired by the UNESCO-recognized qiaopi (letter-and-remittance) tradition of overseas Chinese, announced its global theatrical rollout on Friday, according to the film's official Sina Weibo account. The film's first wave of releases outside the Chinese mainland will hit screens across China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) and Macao SAR, and countries like Singapore, Malaysia, and Brunei on June 18.The summer season has officially kicked off with a diverse lineup spanning historical epics, sci-fi, youth stories, animations and comedies, film critic Zhang Peng told the Global Times on Sunday.Historical war films Crossing and Peng Hu stand out among historical titles. Produced to mark the 90th anniversary of the Red Army's Long March victory, Crossing recreates the legendary military campaign.Peng Hu takes its inspiration from authentic historical occurrences. In 1683, Emperor Kangxi of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) issued a decree, commanding naval force leader Shi Lang to lead his soldiers in the pivotal battle of Penghu.In addition, domestic animated films remain a major driving force. The Three Kingdoms Part 1: Battle for Luoyang revisits the late Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220) with grand oriental aesthetics, centering on power struggles at the dawn of the Three Kingdoms era (220-280). Da Sheng Rises offers a fresh take on the classic Monkey King tale, focusing on conflicts between the hero and his kin after he embarks on a journey to the West, exploring dilemmas between personal faith and group identity.Comedies also bring lighthearted fun to the season. The sequel to workplace hit Make Zhonghe Great Again returns with hilarious stories about modern office life, while sci-fi comedy Keep Real delivers nonstop laughter alongside a heartwarming growth narrative.This summer's romance offerings are equally packed with highlights, ranging from realistic love tales like Invictus to innovative expressions infused with sci-fi elements such as The Boy Who Counted. These diverse films provide audiences with a wide array of choices.Zhang analyzed the market outlook. "Mainstream revolutionary titles and home-grown animated films are the two pillars of this summer season. Animated works are most likely to produce breakout hits," he noted.He tipped The Three Kingdoms Part 1: Battle for Luoyang as the probable winner, thanks to the enduring popularity of the Three Kingdoms across all age groups. Its choice of a less-filmed historical chapter brings fresh appeal.Zhang regarded Da Sheng Rises as a potential dark horse. While Monkey King-themed works are abundant, the film's focus on internal struggles rather than monster battles carries modern resonance, which could spark widespread online discussions.As for Crossing, he said it enjoys a solid audience base but faces limits in attracting casual viewers, with its storytelling rhythm holding the key to broader success.International blockbusters join the feast too. New animated releases include Universal Pictures' Minions and Monsters, Toy Story 5 produced by Pixar Animation Studios and Disney's live-action version of Moana. Sci-fi thriller Disclosure Day, co-produced and directed by Steven Spielberg, adds thrills with its alien invasion storyline.Beijing-based film critic Chen Yao told the Global Times that judging from the lineup of over 60 films scheduled for the 2026 summer season, the overall film market is gradually picking up."Audiences now value quality content above all else. They no longer blindly chase big IP productions, but long for sincere stories free from cliches that strike an emotional chord. High-quality live-action films are expected to emerge as dark horses," Chen said.