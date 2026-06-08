CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way out: Chinese FM on reported Russian attack on Ukrainian nuclear fuel storage facility
By Global Times Published: Jun 08, 2026 04:36 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

China attaches great importance to the safety and security of nuclear facilities, and believes that the ultimate solution to nuclear facility safety issues depends on the prospects for a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis. Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way out, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at a regular press conference on Monday.

Lin made the remarks when asked to comment on that the Ukrainian side claimed Russia had attacked a storage facility for spent nuclear fuel and Ukraine called it another deliberate attack on Ukraine's nuclear facilities following Russia's occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which poses a threat to Ukraine's nuclear safety and radiation security.

Lin said that China urges all parties concerned to work together to cool down the situation as soon as possible and create conditions for the resumption of dialogue and negotiations.

Global Times 


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