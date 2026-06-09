Man sentenced to 3.5 years for posing as restaurant server to lure drunk woman away from her husband and rape her: court

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A man who disguised himself as a restaurant employee, tricked an intoxicated victim away from her husband in public and sexually assaulted her has been found guilty of rape and sentenced to three years and six months in prison, as revealed by the Nanguan district People's Court in Changchun, Northeast China's Jilin Province, on its official WeChat account on Monday.On the day of the incident, the victim surnamed Zhu dined with relatives and friends at a restaurant. Having drunk excessively, she grew dazed and disoriented, unable to recognize her surroundings, and completely lost the ability to protect herself.Seeing the victim’s condition, a lawbreaker surnamed Gong, who was also inside the restaurant, conceived malicious intentions.To carry out the crime smoothly, Gong deliberately concealed his identity, approached the victim, and claimed to be a restaurant server. Using the pretext of “helping to look after and settle Zhu,” he won the trust of Zhu’s husband, who allowed him to take the inebriated Zhu away from the restaurant and leave by car.Taking advantage of the victim’s complete loss of awareness and ability to resist, Gong assaulted her against her will.The next day, after sobering up, Zhu realized she had been assaulted and reported it to the police. Public security authorities launched an investigation and apprehended Gong.A panel of judges from the Nanguan district court found that Gong had exploited the victim’s intoxicated state, in which she was incapable of resisting, to force sexual intercourse on her against her will, an act that constituted the crime of rape."I thought she was pretty, and totally passed out from drinking, so I had wicked thoughts," Gong said during the court hearing, describing his motive. He pleaded guilty and accepted the punishment.In its final judgment, the court sentenced Gong to three years and six months in prison.Global Times