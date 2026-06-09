China urges Philippine side to stop maritime infringements, provocations, and sensational hype: FM on reported floating structure in Huangyan Dao

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

When asked whether China and the Philippines have engaged in diplomatic actions over "a floating structure located within the disputed atoll," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday that Huangyan Dao is an inherent territory of China, and China has indisputable sovereignty over Huangyan Dao and its adjacent waters. "Any activities China conducts on Huangyan Dao, including scientific research, are the legitimate rights of a sovereign state. China urges the Philippine side to stop maritime infringements, provocations as well as sensational hype," Lin added.Global Times