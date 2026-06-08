Sound relations serve interests of 3 countries: Chinese FM answers question from Indian reporter on China-Russia-India ties

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

When asked by an Indian reporter to comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent interview, in which Putin talked about China-Russia, China-Russia-India, Russia-India and India-Pakistan relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday that China, Russia and India are all emerging economies. Maintaining sound relations serves the interests of the three countries and is conducive to peace, security, stability and prosperity across the region and the world at large. China is ready to stay in communication with Russia and India to further advance trilateral cooperation.The situation along the China-India border remains generally stable, with unimpeded communication channels between the two sides. China and India should uphold the correct strategic understanding that the two countries are partners rather than competitors, and represent development opportunities instead of threats to each other. "We need to view and handle bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, enhance mutual trust, expand cooperation, properly manage differences, and keep China-India relations on a healthy and steady track," Lin said.China has repeatedly stated its stance on India-Pakistan relations, Lin said. "We encourage both sides to settle disputes through dialogue and consultation for regional peace and stability," the spokesperson added.Global Times