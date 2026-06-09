Any 'wrong path' in Japan-Philippines maritime boundary talks east of China's Taiwan will bring ‘consequence upon themselves,’ China’s MND spokesperson warns

Chinese Ministry of National Defense Spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang

We urge Japan and the Philippines to immediately cease their illegal acts of infringement and provocation. If they insist on going down the wrong path, they will only bring consequences upon themselves. China will take resolute and forceful measures to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson of China's Ministry of National Defense, said on Tuesday in response to a question that Japan and the Philippines have unilaterally announced the launch of maritime boundary delimitation talks in waters east of China's Taiwan island.Following the announcement, the China Coast Guard conducted law enforcement patrols in the relevant waters while the Ministry of Transport carried out a special maritime traffic enforcement operation.China has repeatedly made clear its firm opposition to Japan and the Philippines' unilateral announcement of maritime boundary delimitation talks in waters east of China's Taiwan island. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has already elaborated on China's solemn position on multiple occasions, the spokesperson said.Global Times