China urges US to correct mistakes after US adds Alibaba, BYD and other Chinese companies to a so-called military-linked list

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian chaired a regular press conference on June 9. During the briefing, a reporter noted that the US added multiple Chinese companies, including Alibaba and BYD, to a so-called "military-linked" company list. What is China's response?Lin said that China has consistently and firmly opposed the US overstretching the concept of national security, creating various discriminatory lists and unreasonably suppressing Chinese companies. "We urge the US side to correct its mistakes and stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies. China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies," Lin said.Global Times