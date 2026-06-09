China has lodged stern representations with South Korean side over three ROK lawmakers meeting with official of Taiwan region's so-called ‘foreign affairs’ authority

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at the press conference on March 24, 2026

"Taiwan is a part of China, and there is no such a thing as so-called 'foreign ministry.' China has consistently and firmly opposed any form of official exchanges between countries that have diplomatic relations with China and the Taiwan region," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated on Tuesday.Lin made the remarks when asked to comment on that, according to Taiwan region's so-called "foreign affairs" authority, three South Korean lawmakers on Monday met with an official of Taiwan region's so-called "foreign affairs" authority, exchanging views on responding to geopolitical challenges, political, economic, and cultural exchanges, and the development of the semiconductor and artificial intelligence industries.Lin said when China and South Korea established diplomatic relations in 1992, the two sides issued joint communiqué which clearly stipulates that the government of the Republic of Korea recognizes the government of the People's Republic of China as the sole legal government representing China, and respects the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China. Since the beginning of this year, the South Korean side has reaffirmed on multiple occasions that its position of respecting one China has not changed.China has lodged stern representations with the South Korean side, Lin said. He urged South Korea to act in the overall interests of China-South Korea relations, honor its commitments, abide by the one-China principle, refrain from any form of official exchanges with Taiwan region, avoid being used by Taiwan-independence elements, avoid sending wrong signals to Taiwan independence separatist forces, and take concrete actions to safeguard the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations.Global Times