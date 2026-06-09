China’s Landspace Zhuque-2E Y6 rocket sends two satellites into orbits on Tuesday

LandSpace's Zhuque-2E Y6 lifted off from Northwest China’ Dongfeng space innovation pilot zone at 16:23 pm on June 9, 2026. Photo: Courtesy of LandSpace

The Zhuque-2E Y6 launch vehicle developed by Beijing-based private aerospace firm LandSpace lifted off from Northwest China' Dongfeng space innovation pilot zone at 16:23 pm on Tuesday, sending two satellites into their designated orbits. The mission was announced successful, according to the company.The two satellites were named SPACESAIL DTC 01 satellite and China Mobile's China Mobile 02 satellite. Publicly available information shows that the launch came after SPACESAIL announced that its SPACESAIL Constellation has expanded to 200 satellites after a successful launch mission starting on June 5.China Mobile 02 satellite will conduct experimental verification of technologies including direct-to-mobile broadband connectivity and space-ground integrated networks, according to Xinhua News Agency.This mission marks the 8th flight of the Zhuque-2 launch vehicle. The Zhuque-2E Y6 rocket has a diameter of 3.35 meters and a maximum fairing diameter of 4.2 meters, with a payload capacity of 6 tons to low Earth orbit and 4 tons to a 500-kilometer sun-synchronous orbit, said its developer.The second-stage engine frame of the rocket adopts a 3D-printed integrated structural design. The structure uses a hollow truncated conical configuration and a Y-shaped main beam design, enabling efficient transmission of engine thrust. While improving overall structural stiffness and load-bearing capacity, it also achieves weight reduction, cost reduction, and effectively shortens manufacturing and assembly cycles, said the company.The rocket developed by LandSpace is a key medium-lift launch vehicle using liquid oxygen-methane propellant in active service.LandSpace said it supports flexible configurations for multi-satellite deployments in traditional architectures and high-frequency constellation networking of flat-panel satellites. It can also be integrated with the Zhuque-3 reusable launch vehicle to form a combined launch service solution.Global Times