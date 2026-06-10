Chinese embassies and consulates in US, Canada and Mexico issue reminder on safe travel and civilized watching of matches for 2026 World Cup



Chinese embassies and consulates in the US, Canada and Mexico on Tuesday night reminded Chinese citizens traveling to the three countries for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to stay vigilant, watch matches in a civilized manner and guard against various risks to ensure their personal and property safety.



The tournament opens on June 11 and 104 matches will be played in Canada, Mexico and the US, with the final to be played on July 19, according to the Xinhua News Agency.



The embassies and consulates in the US advised Chinese citizens to purchase tickets through official channels, familiarize themselves with refund policies and wait until travel plans are confirmed before purchasing tickets.



They also warned against transferring money to strangers on social media for ticket purchases and urged fans to be wary of scams involving scalped tickets, purported ticket transfers, so-called insider tickets, heavily discounted offers and phishing links masquerading as the official FIFA website.



Travelers heading to the US should obtain a B1/B2 visa in advance. The US embassies and consulates in China noted that visa interview appointment wait times may be extended during the 2026 FIFA World Cup period, and advised applicants to submit their applications as early as possible.



Also, the embassies and consulates in Canada reminded travelers to make adequate pre-departure preparations. They advised Chinese citizens to consult official embassy and consulate websites in advance for information on local weather conditions, natural environment, cultural customs, public safety, laws and regulations, as well as entry and exit requirements, in order to carefully plan their trips and itineraries.



Travelers should obtain a Canadian visa before departure and ensure that the visa type, validity period and permitted length of stay are consistent with their travel purpose and plans, the embassies and consulates said.



Safety reminders also include avoiding undeveloped areas, unsafe locations, or restricted zones marked with warning signs for sightseeing, check-ins or following trends, and staying informed about reported hantavirus cases in Canada while taking appropriate health precautions.



Along with making pre-departure preparations and observing traffic safety, the Chinese embassies and consulates in Mexico noted that the summer season coincides with the country’s peak hurricane period, when storms, heavy rain, rising river levels and landslides may occur. Travelers are advised to keep track of local weather alerts and disaster updates.



They also cautioned that robberies and kidnappings still occur in some areas and urged travelers to remain vigilant.



Precautions against theft and robbery include keeping a low profile when going out and avoiding expensive jewelry, luxury accessories or conspicuous items. Travelers should dress simply and take care of their personal belongings, according to the Chinese embassies and consulates in Mexico.



Global Times







