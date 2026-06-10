DPP authorities slammed by mainland spokesperson as ‘traitors to the nation’ for catering to external forces over Japan-Philippines ‘maritime delimitation talks’

Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office

The Taiwan regional Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have bowed and scraped to cater to external forces and have degenerated into outright traitors to the nation, Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said on Wednesday, stressing that “we sternly warn the DPP authorities that anyone who forgets their ancestors and betrays the nation will, without exception, be nailed to history’s pillar of shame.”Zhang made the remarks when asked to comment on reports that after Japan and the Philippines announced the launch of “maritime delimitation talks,” the mainland has emphasized the one-China principle, saying that the two sides of the Taiwan Straits should jointly safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, while the DPP authorities falsely claimed that “the two sides of the Straits are not subordinate to each other, China has no right to interfere and no right to speak on behalf of Taiwan.” They also claimed that Taiwan has signed “fisheries agreements” with Japan and the Philippines respectively and will continue to discuss maritime issues with Japan and the Philippines. Some media also reported that Japan has rejected the DPP authorities’ request for dialogue.Zhang said that the waters that Japan and the Philippines have announced they intend to delimit are located east of Taiwan island, where China has an exclusive economic zone and continental shelf. By bypassing China and unilaterally launching so-called “delimitation talks,” Japan and the Philippines have seriously infringed on China’s maritime rights and interests, seriously violated international law and the basic norms governing international relations, and their move is completely illegal and invalid.The DPP authorities have bowed and scraped to cater to external forces and have degenerated into outright traitors to the nation. Facing unanimous condemnation from compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Straits, the DPP authorities have changed their tune again, reheating the fallacy of “Taiwan independence” in an attempt to shift the focus and deceive the public, said Zhang. We sternly warn the DPP authorities that anyone who forgets their ancestors and betrays the nation will, without exception, be nailed to history’s pillar of shame, she noted.Global Times