Renaming of Japan parliamentary group to include 'Taiwan' exposes right-wing lawmakers’ scheme to meddle more blatantly in Taiwan-related issues: Chinese expert

A view of Taipei Photo: VCG

A cross-party group of pro-Taiwan Japanese lawmakers decided on Thursday to adopt a new name that explicitly includes the word "Taiwan," Japanese media outlets reported on Friday. A Chinese expert said that this move indicates certain right-wing Japanese lawmakers, emboldened by the Takaichi administration's hostile attitude toward China, are meddling in Taiwan-related issues more blatantly, which constitutes a malicious provocation against China and reveals their attempt to collude more closely with Taiwan separatists.According to the Japan Today, the group approved the name change at a plenary meeting in Tokyo. In English, the group has been called the Japan-ROC Diet Members' Consultative Council. Discussions on the name change were held behind closed doors. The new name is not available in English at this point, according to the group.The Japanese media outlet claimed that the renaming is "apparently intended to showcase the lawmakers' resolve to strengthening exchanges" with Taiwan. In announcing the new name, Keiji Furuya of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, who serves as the head of the council, said the group now has more than 300 members, claiming it proof of the "unshakable bond" between Japan and the Taiwan island.According to a report republished on Yahoo Japan from the Japanese edition of the South Korean media outlet JoongAng Ilbo, Furuya is a representative right-wing politician in Japan. In March, China announced countermeasures against Furuya for his egregious moves including collusion with "Taiwan independence" separatist forces for provocative moves.Lü Chao, a professor at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Friday that there is a bloc of right-wing Japanese lawmakers who lean toward "Taiwan separatists," attempting to keep tight political and economic collusions with them. The act of renaming the group is an open political provocation over China regarding the Taiwan-related issues, sending wrong and dangerous signals to "Taiwan independence" forces, the expert noted.The expert noted that since the Takaichi's administration took office, anti-China sentiment has grown stronger in Japan, emboldening these pro-Taiwan groups to act without any restraint.Regarding the name change, Furuya claimed that "under the tenure of the Sanae Takaichi administration, we decided the time was ripe to push through this renaming," according to the Asahi Shimbun."These remarks lay bare that the right-wing Japanese lawmakers are emboldened by the Takaichi administration's hostile stance against China to advance their agenda. They dare to stage such blatant provocations since the Japanese government turns a blind eye and indulges them," Lü said.This makes it clear that these anti-China lawmakers see eye-to-eye with the cabinet's hardline China policy, working hand in glove while attempting to deepen ties with "Taiwan independence" separatists, Lü said. "Their moves amount to deliberate provocations against China. Japan should be well aware that challenging China over the Taiwan question crosses a red line and will definitely draw a firm response from China," he said.In response to Furuya's visit to China's Taiwan region in August 2022, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said at the time that to seek selfish political gains, certain Japanese politician has colluded with the "Taiwan independence" forces to make a political stunt just like some others have done. The Japanese government connived at such political manipulation to undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Such behavior of reneging on one's commitment with sinister intention is doomed to fail and will not stop the historic process of China's complete reunification."We urge the Japanese side to deeply reflect on the events of history, abide by the principles of the four China-Japan political documents and the commitments it has made, stop making provocation and stop stirring up trouble on the Taiwan question. Japan must not wade in muddy water and seek selfish gains in the Taiwan Straits. It must stop going further down the wrong path," the Chinese spokesperson said.