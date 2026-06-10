Should DPP authorities dare to provoke, they must bear all consequences, says mainland spokesperson on DPP’s claim of coast guard vessel standoff

Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhang Han takes reporters' questions on recent hot issues concerning cross-Straits relations on April 1, 2026 during a regular press briefing in Beijing. Photo: VCG

When asked to comment on the claim by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities that a Chinese mainland coast guard vessel entered the so-called “restricted waters” of the Dongsha Island on June 5, triggering a vessel standoff, Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said on Wednesday that China has indisputable sovereignty over the South China Sea islands, including the Dongsha Island, and their adjacent waters.