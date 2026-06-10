Gaokao signals shifts in China’s manufacturing talent

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

The national college entrance exam, also known as gaokao, has become one of the most consequential tests in the world. This year, 12.9 million students sat for it. The questions themselves - especially in Chinese and mathematics - have sparked widespread discussion.These questions no longer rely on the routine application of formulas or fixed solution paths. Instead, they introduce new definitions and structures, asking students to understand relationships, reframe problems and make judgments in unfamiliar contexts.On the surface, this may look like a modest shift in exam design. But placed within the broader context of China's education system, such a shift carries significance far beyond the test paper.In most countries, exams are just one component of the education system. In China, gaokao serves not only as a central mechanism for education but also for the allocation of social opportunity.Once evaluation criteria change, the effects ripple quickly outward - reshaping textbooks, classroom teaching, after-school training and even family investment decisions.In this sense, gaokao is not merely a measuring tool; it is a highly concentrated signal amplifier. Any change it makes is magnified and implemented across society.Over the past several decades, China has used gaokao to build an extraordinarily efficient talent supply system. Centered on standardized testing, it filters and channels millions of students into engineering, manufacturing and scientific fields.Yet this system has also had a defining characteristic: It is better at producing people who can solve problems than producing people who can redefine the problems themselves. In other words, it optimizes for efficiency and reliability rather than exploration and breakthrough.During the early stages of industrialization, this was a strength because the primary task was expansion and technological absorption.However, this is now beginning to change.As gaokao introduces more questions that emphasize structural understanding, abstraction, imagination and non-template thinking, it is quietly altering a critical variable: who is most likely to succeed within the system.In the past, top scores depended largely on proficiency and consistency. In the future, they will increasingly depend on comprehension, adaptability and the ability to handle unfamiliar problems.The immediate effect is not that all students suddenly become more creative, but that the distribution of abilities within the population begins to shift.China's engineering workforce will retain its scale advantage, but its internal structure will start to differentiate. One group will continue to focus on large-scale implementation, becoming even more efficient - especially with the aid of tools such as AI. Another group, however, will be better equipped to handle complex systems, cross-disciplinary challenges and ill-defined problems.The most important change lies in this second group.They are not necessarily "geniuses" in the traditional sense. But compared with previous generations, they receive abstract training earlier, are more accustomed to problems without standard answers and are better at linking technology with real-world applications.In a highly engineered society, such individuals do not need to form a majority. Once they reach a certain scale, they can influence the trajectory of technological development. This provides a useful lens for understanding the future of Chinese manufacturing.For years, external observers have tended to assess China's manufacturing strength in two ways: cost advantage and scale advantage. Both, however, are often seen as vulnerable to industrial relocation, for example, or to trade restrictions.This view overlooks a deeper factor: the continued evolution of China's engineering talent system.More importantly, this evolution is path-dependent. Once gaokao consistently rewards higher-order cognitive abilities, the entire society adjusts its strategies accordingly. Families, schools and students all reallocate resources toward these new criteria.This adjustment is not a one-time shift, but a generational accumulation. Over time, it settles into a new "baseline capability" within the engineering workforce.Gaokao reveals evolving talent fuels Chinese manufacturing, boosting its potential beyond current scale and ensuring future leaps.When discussions focus on restrictions, decoupling or substitution, they tend to emphasize visible industrial variables. Yet what is far harder to replicate is this talent-generation mechanism, driven by the education system. As it shifts toward higher levels of cognition, its effects may not be immediately visible. Still, they will accumulate over time, eventually manifesting in technological capability and industrial resilience.Gaokao signals a deeper shift in China's engineering workforce, crucial for understanding its manufacturing future.The author is a senior editor with the People's Daily and currently a senior fellow with the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at the Renmin University of China. dinggang@globaltimes.com.cn. Follow him on X @dinggangchina