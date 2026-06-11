7 killed, 17 injured in an explosion in Guangxi: local police

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Seven people were killed and 17 injured in an explosion occurred at around 1:40 am on Thursday in Xing'an County, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to a notice issued by police in Xing’anFollowing the incident, the principal officials of the Party committees and governments of both Guilin City and Xing'an County rushed to the scene and organized rescue and emergency response efforts involving public security, firefighting, health, and emergency management authorities.After four rounds of search and rescue operations, the incident has resulted in seven deaths. 17 injured people have been taken to hospital for treatment, and none are in life-threatening condition. Other people who sustained minor injuries have received medical treatment and have been properly accommodated, according to the police notice.Rescue operations at the scene are still ongoing.A preliminary investigation has ruled out pipeline gas and other similar factors as the cause of the explosion. Public security authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the incident, said the Xing’an police.