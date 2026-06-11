Chinese envoy calls for political solutions, holistic approach to advance peace in Middle East

China's permanent representative to the United Nations Fu Cong Photo: screenshot from UN website

China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Fu Cong on Wednesday local time put forward proposals to advance peace in the Middle East, calling for political solutions, fairness and justice, independence and self-reliance, and addressing both symptoms and root causes, during a Security Council open debate, according to the Xinhua News Agency.Fu said that the situation in the Middle East remains tense, undermining regional peace and stability while also affecting the global economy and energy security and harming the common interests of all countries. He urged the international community to uphold an impartial position, pool efforts to promote peace, and work toward restoring stability to the Middle East, peace to its people, and peace to the world.He then outlined four proposals on advancing peace in the Middle East. He called for resolving disputes through political means and peaceful approaches. Fu urged all parties to abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, bridge differences through dialogue and consultation, and refrain from the use or threat of force.He said the Security Council should fulfill its primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security and take active and responsible actions to advance political solutions to hotspot issues. Fu called on relevant parties to the Iran-related situation to exercise calm and restraint, halt actions that could escalate tensions, and resolve differences through political and diplomatic channels. He also urged all parties involved in the Lebanon-Israel situation to immediately cease hostilities and achieve a genuine ceasefire.Second, he called for upholding fairness and justice and safeguarding regional stability under international law. Fu said the prolonged hotspot issues in the Middle East stem in part from a lack of justice, non-implementation of relevant Security Council resolutions, and disregard for international law.He stressed the need to uphold the authority of the Security Council and international law, warning against selective application and a return to the law of the jungle. He urged the international community to intensify efforts to implement the two-state solution, reject any attempt to annex Palestinian territory, and support the early establishment of an independent Palestinian state and its full UN membership.He also stressed independence and self-reliance, and called for the building of common security through solidarity and cooperation as the third point. Fu said the path from turmoil to stability in the Middle East lies in overcoming major-power geopolitical rivalry and adopting a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security approach to build a regional framework that accommodates the legitimate concerns of all parties.He said Syria should adhere to the principle of “Syrian-led and Syrian-owned” governance, advance an inclusive political transition, and firmly combat terrorism. He noted that the Golan Heights are internationally recognized as Syrian territory under occupation and called for Israel’s full withdrawal as soon as possible. He also urged all parties in Yemen to demonstrate political will, restart the peace process, and work toward reconciliation.Fourth, he called for addressing both symptoms and root causes and promoting long-term stability through development and revitalization. Fu said the international community should deepen cooperation with Middle Eastern countries, support sustainable development and post-conflict reconstruction, and help improve livelihoods to create conditions for peace.He called for opposition to protectionism and unilateral actions and rejected illegal unilateral sanctions beyond the scope of Security Council resolutions. He also warned that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz would undermine global supply chains, trade, and energy security, and called for the restoration of normal navigation.