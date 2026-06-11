CHINA / DIPLOMACY
China expects FM Wang Yi’s visit to steadily advance China-Mongolia comprehensive strategic partnership: FM spokesperson
By Global Times Published: Jun 11, 2026 03:55 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian


At the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia Battsetseg Batmunkh, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi will visit Mongolia from June 13 to 15, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced on Thursday.

At a regular press conference on Thursday, when asked to brief on Wang's visit to Mongolia, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said that during the visit, Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet with Mongolian leader and hold talks with Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh. The two sides will communicate on bilateral ties, practical cooperation, as well as international and regional issues of mutual concern. 

China and Mongolia are close neighbors connected by mountains and rivers. Under the strategic guidance of the heads of state of the two countries, China-Mongolia relations have maintained sound momentum of growth. China expects this visit to further implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two nations and steadily advance the China-Mongolia comprehensive strategic partnership, Lin said.

Global Times

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