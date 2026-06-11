Confrontation by force only exacerbates tensions, Chinese FM responds to question on US military bases across Gulf states surrounding Iran

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

In response to a reporter who mentioned that numerous US military bases across Gulf states have been used to launch strikes against Iran and who asked whether China believes these military bases infringe upon the sovereignty of regional countries, whether the complete withdrawal of all US military bases should serve as a prerequisite for putting China's four-point proposal into practice, and what tangible steps China will take to prevent regional countries from becoming a springboard for the US to contain Iran, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated on Thursday that China expresses grave concern over the current situation.Confrontation by force will only exacerbate tensions, and military means cannot resolve fundamental issues, Lin said. The sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of regional countries deserve to be respected and upheld. China strongly urges relevant parties to immediately cease military operations, return to dialogue and negotiations, respond to the mediation efforts of concerned countries, and work toward a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire at an early date, the spokesperson added.China has put forward a four-point proposal on promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, including adherence to the principle of peaceful coexistence, adherence to the principle of national sovereignty, adherence to the principle of international rule of law, and adherence to the coordination of development and security.Lin said that since the outbreak of hostilities, China has maintained close communication with all relevant parties including Iran, and been actively working to end conflicts and promote peace. China stands ready to further advance efforts to cease fire and facilitate peace, and continue to play a positive role in restoring peace and tranquility to the Middle East and the Gulf region at an early date.Global Times