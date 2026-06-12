CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Philippine defense chief Teodoro’s reckless and willful actions bring about self-inflicted consequences: Chinese FM
By Global Times Published: Jun 12, 2026 03:38 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian



Teodoro is a representative figure of a handful of anti-China elements jumping up and down in the Philippines. His reckless and willful actions will inevitably bring about self-inflicted consequences, harming the interests of the entire country and all the people of the Philippines, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday. 

Lin made the remarks in response to a media inquiry regarding China's announcement of sanctions the previous day against Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and his relatives. A foreign reporter asked which specific statements made by Teodoro at what time constitute the anti-China fallacies used as the basis for China's sanctions against him.

Lin stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website has already published the details and the decision regarding the sanctions against Teodoro and his relatives, which explain the specific circumstances. "Prior to this, my colleagues and I have also stated China's solemn position regarding the fallacies Teodoro has uttered about China, which you can refer to," Lin said. 

Global Times

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