Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

If individuals like Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro are allowed to repeatedly undermine efforts to stabilize bilateral relations, it is ultimately the fundamental interests of the Philippine nation and its people that will suffer, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Friday.Lin made the remarks in response to a media inquiry on that given Chinese officials recently said criticism from the Philippine side could make it more difficult for China to continue aiding the Philippines, whether China's announcement of sanctions against Teodoro will affect future Chinese aid to the Philippines.In response, Lin stated that the decision to impose sanctions on Teodoro and his relatives, as published on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, has already explained the specific circumstances involved.Global Times