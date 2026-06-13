China opposes US move to add Chinese firms to ‘military companies’ list, vows countermeasures
By Global Times Published: Jun 13, 2026 09:31 AM
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China’s Ministry of Commerce expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition after the US Department of Defense added several Chinese companies to its so-called “Chinese Military Companies” list, urging Washington to immediately reverse discriminatory and unjustified measures.
Responding to media inquiries regarding the US decision announced on June 8, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Saturday the move runs counter to the consensus reached by the Chinese and US heads of state during their meeting in Beijing and undermines the broader interests of bilateral economic and trade relations.
“We have taken note of the situation. China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to the US action,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
According to the ministry, the US has continuously broadened the concept of national security, abused state power, and imposed unreasonable suppression on Chinese enterprises. Such actions, the spokesperson said, seriously disrupt international economic and trade order, threaten the stability of global industrial and supply chains, and infringe upon the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.
The ministry urged the US side to immediately stop its wrong practices, revoke the relevant measures, and return to the correct path of building a constructive, strategic and stable China-US relationship.
China also called on the US to provide Chinese companies with fair, just, and non-discriminatory treatment. Otherwise, China will take resolute and forceful countermeasures, and the consequences and responsibilities will be borne entirely by the US side, the spokesperson said.