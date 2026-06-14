Chinese FM on three-day visit to Mongolia, bilateral ties serve as model of stability, healthy development in Northeast Asia: Chinese expert

Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh meets with Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, June 13, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is on a three-day visit to Mongolia from Saturday to Monday, where he said that China has always put China-Mongolia relations at an important place in its neighborhood diplomacy during his meeting with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, who also noted that Mongolia-China relationship has become a model for inter-state relations in the region.Chinese observers noted that China-Mongolia relations serve as a model of stability and healthy development in Northeast Asia, setting an example for equal partnerships and regional cooperation among countries in the Global South.At the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia Battsetseg Batmunkh, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, is scheduled to visit Mongolia from June 13 to 15, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry.During the meeting on Saturday, Khurelsukh said the two countries have consistently respected each other's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, while deepening mutually beneficial cooperation across various sectors, noting that bilateral trade is expected to reach $20 billion this year, according to the Xinhua News Agency.Describing China as Mongolia's good neighbor, Khurelsukh said that developing friendly relations with China is a top priority of Mongolia's foreign policy.Khurelsukh said Mongolia is committed to the one-China principle, regarding Taiwan as an inalienable part of China's territory, and opposes any form of "Taiwan independence" activities, per Xinhua. It also considers matters related to Hong Kong, Xizang and Xinjiang as China's internal affairs. Mongolia will not do anything that harms China's interests, regardless of its relations with other countries.Wang said that China has both the will and the capability to be a neighbor that Mongolia can rely on, a trustworthy friend, and a partner in accelerating its development, Xinhua reported.Wang also reaffirmed China's respect for Mongolia's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as the development path that Mongolia has chosen for itself.He expressed readiness to work more closely with Mongolia to align development strategies, tap into the full potential of bilateral cooperation, advance existing collaboration in areas such as connectivity, energy and mineral resources, trade and investment, and create new growth drivers for cooperation in key minerals, green development, the digital economy, and other emerging fields, according to Xinhua.The country's media outlet Montsame News Agency reported Wang's visit, while noting that Wang once paid a courtesy call on President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa during his official visit to Mongolia in 2022.Khurelsukh previously visited China from late August to early September 2025 for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2025, as well as commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.Building on previous diplomatic engagement, Mongolia has consistently sought to maintain China-Mongolia relations at a high level through political coordination, diplomatic alignment, and expanded economic and people-to-people cooperation, ensuring the steady and healthy development of bilateral ties, Da Zhigang, director of the Institute of Northeast Asian Studies at the Heilongjiang Provincial Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.He added that against this backdrop, Wang's visit, together with the statements from both sides during the meeting, has greatly advanced bilateral friendship and partnership.Amid growing geopolitical complexity in Northeast Asia and intensifying global great-power competition, Mongolia has continued to uphold the one-China principle and has refrained from following certain Western positions on issues concerning Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and Xizang, which demonstrates the stable, trustworthy, and mutually respectful nature of bilateral relations, Da added.On Saturday, Wang also held talks with Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg, in Ulan Bator, the capital of Mongolia, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Sunday. After the talks, the two sides signed documents on cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two countries.Da said that the bilateral economic and trade cooperation between China and Mongolia reflects the friendly political and diplomatic relations of the two countries, and China takes win-win cooperation and improvements to people's well-being as a core part of its neighborhood cooperation.Beyond its bilateral significance, the expert said China-Mongolia cooperation has yielded valuable experience for regional cooperation and established a model of partnership grounded in equality and mutual benefit for neighboring states and the broader Global South.