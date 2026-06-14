One suspect arrested after Chinese nationals robbed during World Cup trip in Mexico; investigation remains ongoing: embassy

FIFA World Cup Photo: VCG

One of the two suspects involved in the armed robbery of Chinese citizens in Mexico during the FIFA World Cup has been arrested, while the investigation remains ongoing, Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday, citing information from the Chinese Embassy in Mexico.According to Xinhua, two Chinese football fans, surnamed Wang and Li, traveled to Mexico specifically to watch World Cup matches. After arriving at Mexico City International Airport on the evening of June 10 local time, they were robbed at gunpoint close to the airport during the ride to the city center.Two masked assailants on motorcycles reportedly intercepted their vehicle, pointing firearms at the windows before taking away their luxury watches and personal bags containing cash, passports, and other valuables."At that moment, my mind went completely blank. I only cared about safety," Wang recalled, still visibly shaken by the incident, per Xinhua.After reaching their hotel, the two immediately reported the case to local police and contacted China's global consular protection and emergency hotline 12308 for assistance.The Chinese Embassy in Mexico said that upon receiving the report, its consular department promptly contacted the victims to learn the details of the incident and pacify them. The embassy then contacted Mexico City's public security authorities, expressing serious concern and demanding them spare no effort in solving the case and ensuring the safety of Chinese citizens in Mexico.The following morning, embassy officials again conveyed concern of the Chinese side to Mexico's Foreign Ministry, Mexico City's public security authorities, and the Federal Attorney General's Office, while maintaining real-time communication with relevant departments. The embassy also opened a "green channel" to expedite the issuance of emergency travel documents for the victims."The embassy has been following up throughout the process, which made us feel more at ease," Wang said.Less than 48 hours after the robbery, the two Chinese citizens successfully boarded a flight home on June 12 local time. According to a video released by the pair on Saturday, they returned to China after an 18-hour journey."From being robbed at gunpoint to returning to the embrace of our motherland, it took exactly 48 hours. Thanks to everyone who showed concern, thanks to the Chinese Embassy in Mexico, and thanks to the domestic media for covering this incident. Our country is our strongest support. No matter how far we travel, our homeland is always the safest harbor," one of the pair said in the video.Wang and his companion said they were fortunate not to have been physically harmed, noting that "money and belongings can be replaced." Wang, who had originally planned to continue on to Los Angeles after Mexico, decided to return home immediately following the robbery.He also advised fellow travelers to avoid displaying wealth abroad and to travel in groups whenever possible.The Chinese Embassy in Mexico has also reminded Chinese nationals in Mexico to strengthen their security awareness, closely monitor local safety conditions, and take measures of self-protection, avoid carrying large amounts of cash or expensive items, and promptly contact local police and Chinese diplomatic missions in case of emergencies.Global Times