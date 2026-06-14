36 officials held accountable as investigation report released on the Liaosuiyu 35261 vessel capsizing accident that killed 8

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The emergency management department in Northeast China’s Liaoning Province released on Sunday the investigation report on a fishing vessel that capsized in Huludao on October 18, last year. The report concluded that the incident was a major production safety responsibility accident which was caused by safety violations including overloading, missing crew requirements, ignoring weather warnings, and failure to take shelter, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Sunday.On October 18, 2025, the fishing vessel Liaosuiyu 35261 capsized in the 27-4 fishing zone of the Dalian sea area while returning to port, killing eight people and leaving two missing. Local authorities launched rescue efforts and a formal investigation. The State Council placed the case under special supervision and dispatched an inspection team to the site to oversee the investigation throughout the process.The investigation found the accident was directly caused by the shipowner and captain failing to seek shelter in time and taking a longer route for net replacement, leading to the vessel encountering strong winds. It also cited systemic failures, including ignoring recall orders, overloading and insufficient certificated officers, and weak supervision of fishing vessel operations.The registration port guarantors failed to promptly notify fishing boats of recall orders; the guarantee system was merely implemented for show; fishing vessel port access fell out of supervision; joint governance of registration and berthing ports was flawed; and local administrative duties were not fulfilled, per the report.The shipowner has been placed under compulsory measures by judicial authorities, while disciplinary authorities in Liaoning have investigated and held 36 officials accountable for the accident.Global Times