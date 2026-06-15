CHINA / DIPLOMACY
China hopes Strait of Hormuz will resume safe, unimpeded navigation soon: FM on US-Iran agreement
By Global Times Published: Jun 15, 2026 04:02 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian


The Strait of Hormuz is an important waterway for international navigation, and restoring stability in the strait serves the common interests of countries in the region and the international community, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday. He made the remarks in response to a question about the agreement reached between the US and Iran, noting that China has taken note that the first-phase memorandum of understanding includes provisions such as the reopening of the strait. 

We hope the strait will resume safe and unimpeded navigation as soon as possible, Lin said, adding that China is willing to maintain communication with regional countries and the international community on relevant issues. 


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