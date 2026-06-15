China vows to work with members to build SCO into reliable platform for common development, prosperity: FM spokesperson

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Under the new circumstances, China will work with all member states to continue carrying forward the "Shanghai Spirit," strengthen practical cooperation, and build the SCO into a reliable platform for the common development and prosperity of all countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday.Lin made the remarks when asked to comment on the 25th anniversary of the founding of the SCO, China's assessment of the organization's development achievements, and China's contributions to its development.Lin said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was founded on June 15, 2001. Over the past 25 years, the SCO has grown into a comprehensive regional cooperation organization with the largest geographic coverage, the biggest population and enormous development potential in the world.Over the past 25 years, SCO member states have always upheld the "Shanghai Spirit," adhered to solidarity and coordination, and continuously deepened cooperation in the political, security, economic and people-to-people fields. They have built and consolidated a security shield, a bridge of cooperation and a bond of friendship in the region, successfully explored a new path of regional cooperation, and set an example for a new type of international relations, Lin said.China regards the SCO as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy. President Xi Jinping proposed the important concepts of building an SCO community with a shared future and building a common home featuring solidarity and mutual trust, peace and tranquility, prosperity and development, good-neighborliness and friendship, as well as fairness and justice. President Xi also announced numerous cooperation initiatives in areas such as law enforcement and security, economic, trade and investment, people-to-people exchanges, finance and poverty reduction, providing direction and fresh momentum for the SCO's development, said Lin.In September 2025, President Xi chaired the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin, and led the SCO into a new stage of high-quality development marked by greater unity, stronger cooperation, more vitality, and more impactful outcomes, Lin said.Global Times