China will continue to contribute to lasting peace in the Middle East: Chinese FM regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian

China has been working to cease fire and advance peace since the outbreak of US-Iran hostilities and its four-point proposal on promoting peace and stability in the Middle East reflects its consistent position and efforts to promote peace, end conflicts, advocate dialogue, and bridge differences, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Monday.Lin's comments came when asked about China's role and proposed solutions regarding the relevant agreement reached between the US and Iran, particularly the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.The four-point proposal contributes a Chinese solution to ending the war and achieving peace, and plays an important role in further building international consensus, which has been widely welcomed by regional countries and the international community, Lin added.Lin said that China will continue to act in the spirit of the four-point proposal, uphold fairness and justice, contribute China's strength to lasting peace in the Middle East, and demonstrate the responsibility of a major country.Global Times