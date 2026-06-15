CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Chinese FM slams Australian think tank’s claim over China's military’s threat to Australia, says ‘strong country must be hegemonic’ logic is a strategic misjudgment of China
By Global Times Published: Jun 15, 2026 05:46 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

When asked to comment on a report from Australian think tank Lowy Institute, which claimed that China's military is developing a "real and growing" ability to hit the Australian mainland with missiles, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday that China remains committed to a path of peaceful development, and its military development is aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests, and is not directed at any country.

The growth of China's military strength represents the growth of a force for peace in the world, Lin noted.

Lin said that the report mirrors China through a "strong country must be hegemonic" logic, which is a serious strategic misjudgment of China. "We urge the relevant institutions to stop hyping up the so-called 'China threat' and to view China's development in an objective, fair, and rational manner."

Global Times

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