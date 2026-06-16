SOURCE / ECONOMY
China’s FM responds to question on whether Chinese ships have passed through the Strait of Hormuz after US-Iran deal
By Global Times Published: Jun 16, 2026 03:30 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian


China has noted the phase one memorandum of understanding reached between Iran and the US, which includes provisions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The Strait of Hormuz is used for international navigation, and restoring safe and free passage through the strait as soon as possible is in the interests of all parties, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday, when asked whether Chinese ships have passed through the Strait of Hormuz after the US-Iran deal and about China's comments on passage through the strait.

"China is willing to maintain communication with relevant countries and the international community on this matter. China will continue to do its utmost to safeguard the safety of Chinese-owned vessels and Chinese crew members," the spokesperson said.

Global Times

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