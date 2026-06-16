CHINA / DIPLOMACY
MND spokesperson slams Philippine defense chief’s claim after sanctions, urging anti-China individuals to stop grandstanding political theatrics
By Global Times Published: Jun 16, 2026 06:33 PM
Senior Colonel Chen Xi, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense

Senior Colonel Chen Xi, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense


When asked to comment on Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr.'s claim that he would continue to perform his duties and safeguard national interests following China's imposition of sanctions on him and his relatives, Senior Colonel Chen Xi, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, said that the Chinese Foreign Ministry had elaborated on the relevant situation on multiple occasions. The sanctions imposed by China on Teodoro and his relatives are entirely self-inflicted, constituting a legitimate measure taken by China to uphold its national sovereignty, security and development interests.

Chen said that should a small clique of anti-China elements be allowed to act unscrupulously, such acts would directly harm the Philippines' economy and people's livelihoods and exert a destructive impact on bilateral relations as well as military-to-military ties between China and the Philippines. 

"We advise such individuals to conduct themselves properly and put an end to their hollow, grandstanding political theatrics," Chen added.

Global Times

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