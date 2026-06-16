China’s first pop chorus show ‘Voices of Youth’ lets world hear confident voice of Chinese youth

A poster for China's first pop chorus show Voices of Youth Photo: Courtesy of iQIYI

When the graceful melody of traditional music fuses with rap rhythms and valiant sword movements light up the stage, a novel artistic form known as "pop performance chorus" quietly emerges, breaking down cultural barriers. Since its premiere on April 24 on iQIYI, Voices of Youth (Chao Ran Qing Chun De He Chang) has assembled 25 young artists from diverse backgrounds to pioneer this groundbreaking format. It transforms technical mastery into a platform for civilizational exchange, showcasing the cultural confidence and collective spirit of a new generation of Chinese youth to audiences worldwide."Music is a language without borders, and the blending of vocal parts in chorus vividly embodies the Chinese philosophical concept of 'harmony without uniformity,'" said Xilinnayi Gao, a standout participant, in an exclusive interview with the Global Times. The program shatters the rigid, solemn image of traditional choral singing by deeply integrating professional SATB (Soprano, Alto, Tenor, Bass) four-part harmonies with modern dance and theatrical performances. It innovatively incorporates rap, Chinese opera, and ethnic language.This is no mere superficial mash-up. While preserving the cultural DNA of traditional classics, the show reimagines Eastern aesthetics through contemporary electronic beats and dynamic staging infusing traditional symbols with youthful vitality.Cultural industry observers describe it as "a Chinese narrative that requires no translation." With professional vocal techniques as its backbone and youthful expression as its wings, the format brings highbrow art firmly into the public eye, making it accessible and exhilarating.The lineup boasts both star power and remarkable diversity. Talents including Duan Aojuan, Xilinnayi Gao, Gao Ruixuan, Wang Anyu, Xie Keyin, Xu Yiyang, Yuan Yiqi, Zhong Chenle, Zhang Xincheng, Zhang Yanqi, and 15 others from varied fields - seasoned vocalists with solid technique, popular idols, skilled crossover actors, and promising new musicians - come together. Their collision of styles on stage paints a vibrant, infectious portrait of youthful choral unity.Unlike conventional music variety shows that emphasize individual competition, Voices of Youth chronicles the epic journey of these 25 young people evolving from simply "getting along" to embracing "harmony in diversity."Singer Lu Zhuo captured the essence. "In chorus, there are no absolute leads; harmonies are never mere supporting roles. Every voice is an indispensable part of the whole," he said in an interview with the Global Times. Through intimate footage of dormitory training sessions - resolving vocal part conflicts, enduring grueling rehearsals, and learning mutual reliance - the show vividly illustrates a profound contemporary collective ethos. It is not about erasing individuality for uniformity, but achieving peak collaboration while respecting differences.Xilinnayi Gao described the experience as "burning with laughter and tears." The resilience, mutual support, and unyielding spirit the youths display when tackling high-difficulty stages represent universal human emotions that transcend national borders. "When 25 distinct voices converge into one resonant whole, the pride in overcoming challenges becomes the purest declaration of strength," she said. "We are all super ignited. After long periods of rehearsal and fusion, the moment we truly accomplish an 'impossible task' together, that touch of emotion, recognition, and pride is the greatest affirmation for us young Chinese people."She recalled moments of profound synergy on stage to the Global Times: "We achieve such tacit understanding and unity. Without any pre-planned cue, a single glance allows us to sense each other's next move. That feeling is indescribable: pure happiness."As the narrative progresses toward international chorus competition stages, the artistic endeavor transcends mere entertainment. The program introduces top-tier global choral systems, establishing cross-border exchange platforms by inviting teams from multiple countries to compete and learn. Cultural experts note that it offers a valuable "Chinese sample": Chinese youth not only master Western artistic forms with proficiency but also infuse them with new life through Chinese wisdom. As Xilinnayi Gao puts it, they engage in equal-footed dialogue by presenting "outstanding Chinese culture" - telling Chinese stories in a modern language and conveying cultural confidence with youthful passion and vitality.Nearly 50 meticulously crafted stages blending diverse cultural elements are expected. The show's international arc - from domestic assessments and clashes with champion groups to aiming for the world stage - mirrors contemporary Chinese youth stepping onto the global arena. When the world's young people resonate through shared rhythms, this dialogue born of musical notes will ultimately cross mountains and seas, projecting an image of Chinese youth that is confident, open, and excels at collaboration.Just as Lu Zhuo hopes to bring the theme song "We Young" to the international stage, the voices from Chinese youth are becoming louder and louder in an era of deepening global cultural exchanges. Voices of Youth stands as more than a variety show. It is a dynamic bridge of civilizational mutual learning, where the harmonious voices of China's young generation echo with pride, inviting the world to listen, feel, and connect. Through this innovative fusion, they are not just performing - they are redefining how a rising China shares its story, one powerful, unified chorus at a time.