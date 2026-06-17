Diplomats envision opportunities in China-led cooperation at Beijing CBD roundtable dialogue

Xia Linmao, member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee and executive vice mayor of Beijing, gives a speech at the 2026 Beijing CBD Forum Annual Conference in Beijing on June 16, 2026. Photo: Dong Feng/GT

2026 Beijing CBD Forum Annual Conference is held in Beijing on Tuesday to implement the strategic deployment of high-level opening-up and deepen practical cooperation between China and other countries. In one of the four flagship events, for the first time, the forum also hosted a roundtable dialogue for diplomatic envoys. Under the theme of "advancing high-level opening-up, sharing new opportunities for development," ambassadors and diplomats highlighted their views on the new opportunities unleashed thanks to China's continuing opening-up.In his keynote speech, Xia Linmao, member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Beijing Municipal Committee and executive vice mayor of Beijing, said that 2026 marks the start of China's 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-30). The Chinese government has formulated the outline for this plan, injecting strong momentum into efforts to deepen international exchange and collaboration across various fields.In the session of country promotion, North Macedonia's Ambassador to China Sashko Nasev shared that China and North Macedonia enjoy a very close cooperative relationship, and China is the country's fourth-largest international trading partner.

Carlos Vasquez, Peruvian ambassador to China Photo: Dong Feng/GT

Carlos Vasquez, Peruvian ambassador to China, introduced that in 2025, 34 percent of Peru's exports went to China. China is also Peru's largest trading partner.2026 marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Peru. On this occasion, the ambassador also shared civilization exhibitions staged in both Beijing and Shanghai in the celebration of the event.Ambassador Vasquez told the Global Times that China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30), which was adopted three months ago, prioritizes boosting domestic consumption and advancing consumption-driven growth. This means Chinese consumers will have greater disposable capacity to spend, which is excellent news for Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) countries such as Peru that aim to expand agricultural exports to China.He said that beyond boosting consumption, China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) also places heavy emphasis on green development."Peru must gradually transform its energy mix, as our current power supply still relies heavily on fossil fuels and non-renewable resources. We need to restructure our energy system step by step, and China can partner with Peru to help us achieve this goal," Ambassador Vasquez elaborated.

Vusal Gurbanov, second secretary of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in China Photo: Dong Feng/GT

Vusal Gurbanov, second secretary of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in China, told the Global Times that as an important blueprint for China's development, China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) will also create new opportunities for Global South countries. He noted that the plan offers broad prospects for cooperation with Asian countries, including Azerbaijan, in connectivity, green energy, the digital economy, logistics, industrial modernization and innovation. China's commitment to high-standard opening-up, technological innovation and green development will further expand bilateral cooperation and promote regional connectivity and shared prosperity across Eurasia.Moreover, 2026 marks the fifth anniversary of the Global Development Initiative (GDI).Gurbanov also highlighted it as an important platform for sustainable and inclusive development. Azerbaijan strongly supports the initiative, which provides opportunities in economic diversification, green development, digital transformation, infrastructure connectivity and innovation-driven growth. He stressed that deeper cooperation between China and other countries can advance mutual development and regional prosperity.By strengthening practical cooperation and regional connectivity, Asian countries and China can advance mutually beneficial development and contribute to a more prosperous and resilient region, he affirmed.Ambassador Vasquez noted that for the Global South, the GDI is meaningful because: Development requires innovation, and infrastructure is critical for real development - not just growth. Growth does not equal development. Development means balanced, inclusive progress.The GDI helps the Global South rethink how to pursue sustainable development. It provides a valuable framework for dialogue and cooperation among developing countries, Vasquez said.Oscar Felipe Rueda, commercial counselor of the Embassy of the Republic of Colombia in China, told the Global Times that thanks to China's high-level opening-up, "We see that China has successfully strengthened its integration into the global economy, fostering sustainable and inclusive growth and becoming one of the key engines of global economic growth."Felipe added that China is a reliable economic partner and a key driver of global growth. He highlighted growing opportunities for cooperation, especially in the EV sector, and expressed hope that Chinese automakers will invest and manufacture in Colombia to support local industrial development.