Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office

The DPP authorities' abuse of judicial means to undermine cross-Straits industrial and supply chains runs counter to the laws of the market economy, suppresses the development space of the Taiwan island's semiconductor industry, and in the end will only backfire, accelerating the loss of Taiwan island's core industrial advantage, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said on Wednesday.Spokesperson Chen Binhua made the remarks during a press conference in response to a question on reports that DPP authorities are considering imposing strict controls on the sale of AI chips to the Chinese mainland, which include classifying unauthorized exports of AI chips to the Chinese mainland as criminal offenses. The question also mentioned that public opinion on the island believes this is an act by the Lai Ching-te authorities to offer a "pledge of allegiance" to the US, which may lead to Taiwan's semiconductor industry becoming isolated.If the report is true, it would further confirm that the DPP authorities are seeking reliance on the US to seek "Taiwan independence," and have gone frenzy in pushing for the decoupling and severing of industrial chains across the Taiwan Straits, Chen said.The spokesperson said that the Chinese mainland is accelerating high-quality development and achieving continuous breakthroughs in fields such as chips and AI. Domestic large models are leading the global open-source ecosystem, and brain-computer interfaces have achieved a key leap from laboratory theoretical exploration to preliminary clinical application.Chen further noted that new quality productive forces are developing rapidly, and industrial development is becoming increasingly intelligent, green, and integrated, continuously opening up broader space for cross-Straits complementary advantages and win-win cooperation in related fields."We welcome enterprises from Taiwan island to come to the Chinese mainland, embrace the certainty of development, seize the initiative in development, and achieve better and greater development in a stable, open, and innovative environment," said Chen.Global Times