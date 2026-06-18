Chinese embassy in Netherlands expresses strong dissatisfaction over false allegations in Dutch security report, urging objective view of China’s development

Photo: Screenshot from the Chinese Embassy in the Netherlands

The Chinese Embassy in the Netherlands on Thursday expresses serious concern and strong dissatisfaction over the content in the Netherlands' 2026-2030 International Security Strategy that makes unwarranted comments on China's development path and domestic and foreign policies, hypes up the so-called "China threat," and makes unreasonable accusations against China regarding its normal cooperation with relevant countries."These contents seriously contradict objective facts," a spokesperson with the embassy said in a statement posted on its official WeChat account on Thursday.China has always adhered to the path of peaceful development and firmly pursued an independent foreign policy of peace. China is a defender of the international order, a builder of world peace, and a contributor to global development. China's development brings opportunities, not challenges, to the world; it is a stabilizing force, not a source of risk, and certainly does not pose a so-called "threat" to any country, the spokesperson said.Since the full outbreak of the Ukraine crisis, China has consistently adhered to the "Four Shoulds" as its fundamental guideline, persisting in promoting peace talks and pushing for a political solution to the crisis. China's position has been consistently clear, and its efforts to promote peace talks are evident to all and brook no questioning. At the same time, China's normal exchanges and cooperation with relevant countries should not be interfered with or affected, the spokesperson said.China urges the Netherlands to abandon ideological bias and zero-sum game mentality, view China's development objectively and rationally, stop overstretching the concept of national security, stop spreading false information about China and hyping up the so-called "China threat theory," and do more to enhance mutual trust and cooperation between the two sides, so as to play a constructive role in promoting world peace, stability and prosperity, the spokesperson said.Global Times