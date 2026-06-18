14 public officials face accountability in Henan foot massage parlor fire investigation: local authorities

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Authorities and local media have released the official investigation findings into the fatal fire at a foot massage parlor in Central China’s Henan Province on May 2, confirming that 14 public officials have been held accountable for their roles in the incident, reported the Xinhua News Agency. The probe highlights lapses in safety oversight and regulatory enforcement, underscoring ongoing efforts to strengthen accountability mechanisms in workplace safety management.The Department of Emergency Management of Henan Province on Thursday released the findings of an investigation into a fire accident at a foot massage parlor in Lingbao, Henan Province, which killed six people, according to the report.According to the investigation report, the direct cause of the fire was a candle used for prayer rituals that was not extinguished in time and which ignited nearby combustible materials. The operating entity failed to fulfill its primary safety responsibilities, conducted illegal business operations, did not carry out required inspections, and left the fire control room unattended, resulting in delayed detection and response. Local authorities and relevant departments also failed in their supervisory duties.According to the investigation, five responsible individuals from the foot massage parlor and the property management company are suspected of criminal offenses and have been placed under compulsory measures, while administrative penalties will be imposed on both entities in accordance with the law. In addition, 14 public officials have also been held accountable for dereliction of duty.Global Times