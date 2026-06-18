China-EU economic and trade communication remains smooth: MOFCOM on progress of bilateral consultations and trade war concerns

MOFCOM spokesperson He Yadong Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

The China-EU communication in the economic and trade field remains smooth, Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) spokesperson He Yadong said at a regular press briefing on Thursday, in response to a question over the current progress of China-EU economic and trade negotiations and whether China is concerned that current frictions could escalate into a full-blown trade war.On June 9, China's Vice Minister of Commerce Ling Ji, also the deputy China international trade representative, met with Ditte Juul Jorgensen, director-general for Trade and Economic Security of the European Commission. The two sides held comprehensive discussions regarding the preparations for the establishment of a China-EU trade and investment consultation mechanism, laying the groundwork for an upcoming ministerial-level dialogue, the spokesperson said.During the talks, the EU side stated that a trade war is not the objective of its policy toward China, and expressed a positive attitude toward conducting constructive dialogue with China, He Yadong said."China stands ready to work with the EU to jointly implement the consensus reached by leaders on both sides, manage differences through dialogue and consultation, properly handle frictions, promote pragmatic cooperation, and advance the sound and steady development of bilateral economic and trade relations," the spokesperson said.