Chinese envoy to UN hits out at Israel's continued military occupation of Gaza, urges all relevant parties to comply with ceasefire agreement

Fu Cong photo: VCG





China's envoy to the UN on Thursday criticized Israel for expanding its military occupation and enlarging the so-called "yellow line" in Gaza, as well as its stated intention to take control of 70 percent of the enclave's territory, saying China is seriously concerned about these developments, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Friday.At a UN Security Council emergency open meeting on the Palestinian-Israeli issue held on Thursday local time, China's Permanent Representative to the UN Fu Cong said that tensions in the Middle East have recently eased, and China hopes this positive momentum can be maintained and favorable conditions should be created for addressing other regional hotspots, including Gaza.China called on all relevant parties, Israel in particular, to fully comply with the ceasefire agreement and refrain from any reckless actions that could undermine it. China also urged Israel to fulfill its obligations under the international humanitarian law and ensure the entry of urgently needed humanitarian supplies into Gaza, said Fu, according to CCTV.Fu said China stated that it stands ready to work with the international community to promote a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, bring an end to the humanitarian catastrophe, and advance the early realization of a comprehensive, just and durable solution to the Palestinian question.According to data released by Gaza's health authorities on June 17, Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip have killed 1,005 people and injured 3,157 others since the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect in October 2025, CCTV reported.Global Times