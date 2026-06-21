Man sentenced to 6 years for blowing up ATM with $50,224 in failed theft attempt

A man attempts to steal money by blowing up an ATM in a bank in Minhang district, Shanghai on January 18, 2025. Photo: Courtesy of Knews under Shanghai Media Group

A man surnamed Huang has been sentenced to six years in prison and fined 10,000 yuan ($1,477) for attempting to steal money by blowing up an ATM containing more than 340,000 yuan in cash, according to a report by Knews, a video channel affiliated with Shanghai Media Group (SMG).According to the report, the incident took place at an ATM kiosk in Shanghai's Minhang district at around 4 am on January 18, 2025.Surveillance footage showed Huang entering the kiosk heavily disguised, wearing a yellow jacket and covering his face with a black plaid scarf. Instead of withdrawing cash, he inserted a bank card, entered a password, and, after the cash dispenser opened, stuffed a white package into the slot and ignited it with a lighter before leaving the scene.At 4:59 am, the ATM exploded, filling the room with thick smoke. After the fire had died down, Huang returned and attempted to pry the cash dispenser. He searched inside but found no money and left with nothing.Authorities later confirmed that the ATM contained more than 340,000 yuan in cash at the time of the explosion. The machine itself sustained more than 15,000 yuan in damage.Police investigations found that the white package contained a gas canister, which triggered the explosion. Investigators quickly identified Huang as the suspect through surveillance footage and relevant evidence.However, Huang refused to admit guilt during the trial. After watching the surveillance footage in court, he claimed that an online acquaintance had asked him to buy the gas canister, borrowed his jacket and bank card, and disguised himself as Huang to carry out the crime.The court found Huang's explanation unconvincing. Investigators discovered internet search records on Huang's phone showing that he had searched for items including electric saws and gas canisters before the incident and searched for related news after the explosion.In addition, Huang's landlord identified the man seen in the surveillance footage as Huang.When questioned by the judge about the alleged online acquaintance, Huang said he did not know the person's name or phone number.The Minhang District People's Court of Shanghai ruled that the combination of surveillance footage, Huang's jacket and bank card recovered from his residence, suspicious online search history, and witness testimony conclusively established that Huang was the perpetrator.The judge said Huang's actions constituted theft because he used destructive means in an attempt to illegally obtain another person's property.Although Huang ultimately failed to steal any money, the amount involved was still legally calculated based on the 340,000 yuan stored inside the ATM at the time of the incident, according to the court.The court said Huang's offense qualified as an attempted crime. However, because he refused to admit guilt throughout the proceedings, he was ineligible for a reduced sentence.The bank may separately file a civil lawsuit to seek compensation for the more than 15,000 yuan in property damage caused by the explosion, the judge added.Global Times