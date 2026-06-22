FM responds to whether China considers restoring bilateral diplomatic relations with Lithuania

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China's door to communication with Lithuania remains open. We hope Lithuania will take action as soon as possible, decisively correct its mistakes, return to the right track of adhering to the one-China principle, and create conditions for the normalization of China-Lithuania relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.He made the remarks when asked to confirm whether Lithuania has allowed China to establish a charge d'affaires office and whether relevant embassy operations will soon resume, as well as whether China would consider restoring bilateral diplomatic relations.Guo noted that China has repeatedly stated its position on China-Lithuania relations. The current difficulties and the crux of the issue in bilateral ties stem from Lithuania's violation of the one-China principle and its abandonment of the political commitments it made in the joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.Earlier in February, 2026, Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene said that her country's 2021 decision to host a "Taiwanese representative office" was a strategic mistake, according to Lithuanian National Radio and Television.At that time, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said that "we hope that Lithuania can translate its willingness to improving bilateral ties into real actions and correct its wrongdoings at an early date."Global Times