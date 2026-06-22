China condemns attacks targeting civilians, urges restraint and de-escalation: FM spokesperson on reported Ukraine drone strike on Russian bus killing 1, injuring children

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China condemns all attacks targeting innocent civilians. Guo Jiakun, Spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, made the remarks at a regular Monday press conference when asked for comment on reports that Ukrainian forces launched a drone strike against a bus in Russia's Bryansk region, killing one woman and injuring six others including four children. He urged all relevant parties to stay calm and exercise restraint, and halt assaults on civilians and civilian infrastructure.Guo added that dialogue and negotiation represent the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis. China calls on all sides to take steps to de-escalate tensions at the earliest opportunity and create favorable conditions for the resumption of direct negotiations.Global Times