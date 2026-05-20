China to extend visa-free policy for Russia to December 31, 2027: FM spokesperson

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday that in order to continue facilitating personnel exchanges between China and Russia, China has decided to extend its visa-free policy for Russia to December 31, 2027. Russian nationals holding ordinary passports may enter China without a visa for business, tourism, family visits, exchanges and visits, or transit, for stays of no more than 30 days. Guo make the remarks in responseUnder the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Russia relations have maintained high-level development, Guo said. China is ready to work with Russia to continuously improve facilitation for personnel exchanges between the two countries and inject greater momentum into the development of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.Global Times