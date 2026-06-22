China looks to promote China-Bangladesh comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to new heights during Bangladeshi PM's upcoming visit: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

The Chinese side hopes to take this visit as an opportunity to work with Bangladesh's new government to strengthen strategic communication, carry forward traditional friendship, advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, expand exchanges and cooperation across all sectors, boost coordination on multilateral affairs, and promote the China-Bangladesh comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to new heights, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a press briefing on Monday, in response to media inquiries over the upcoming China visit by Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.At the invitation of Premier of the State Council Li Qiang, Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Tarique Rahman will pay an official visit to China from June 24 to 26, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.According to Guo, the visit marks Tarique's first visit to China since he assumed office. During the visit, Chinese leader will hold meetings and talks with him to conduct in-depth exchanges of views on bilateral ties as well as international and regional issues of mutual concern, charting the course for the growth of bilateral relations.Tarique will also attend the Summer Davos forum, or the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum (WEF), in Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, he added.The spokesperson noted that China and Bangladesh are time-honored friendly neighbors and comprehensive strategic cooperative partners. In recent years, guided by the strategic vision of leaders of the two countries, China-Bangladesh relations have kept forging ahead, political mutual trust has deepened steadily, and fruitful outcomes have been achieved in practical cooperation, delivering tangible benefits to the two peoples.Global Times