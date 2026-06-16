CHINA / DIPLOMACY
China to take necessary measures to safeguard rights, interests of its enterprises: embassy slams UK sanctions against Chinese entities in excuse of Russian ties
By Global Times Published: Jun 16, 2026 10:08 PM
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China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the lawful rights and interests of its enterprises, said the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in the UK, in response to the UK government's announcement of sanctions targeting a number of foreign entities and individuals, including four Chinese entities, on the pretext of supplying key military equipment to Russia. 

China firmly opposes the imposition of unilateral sanctions by the UK that is devoid of any basis in international law and undermines the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, and has lodged stern representations with the UK over the issue, the spokesperson said.

On the Ukraine crisis, China has always been committed to promoting peace talks and strictly controls the export of dual-use items, said the spokesperson, adding that normal exchanges and cooperation between China and Russia should not be disrupted or affected.

The spokesperson said that China urges the UK side to immediately correct its wrongdoing and revoke sanctions against relevant Chinese entities.


Global Times

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