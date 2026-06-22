BRICS meeting on national security kicks off in India; Bloc charts equitable security cooperation framework amid unilateralism and geopolitical turbulence: expert

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Amid the turbulent international landscape, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has arrived in New Delhi to attended the 16th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisors and High Representatives on National Security, which will be held from Monday to Tuesday, per media reports. Analysts expect the gathering to form more consensus and inject long-lasting stability into global governance.According to a release from India's Ministry of External Affairs, the meeting will be chaired by Shri Ajit Doval, KC, National Security Adviser of India. The national security advisers and heads of delegation will discuss the rapidly evolving nature of national security challenges, as well as the role of new technologies in emerging security threats. They will also review the outcomes of the recently held BRICS joint working groups on counter-terrorism, and on security in the use of information and communication technologies, read the Indian's release.Besides Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu and Qadir Nizamipour, deputy secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, are among senior delegates in New Delhi.During a meeting with Nizamipour on Monday, Wang Yi said that China, as a comprehensive strategic partner of Iran, has always maintained a fair position and supported all efforts conducive to peace, supported Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and national dignity, and supported Iran in improving relations with the Gulf countries and regional countries, Xinhua News Agency reported.Nizamipour briefed on the latest situation in the Middle East and the negotiations between Iran and the US. He expressed the hope that China can continue to play an important role in facilitating the effective implementation of the first-phase MoU between Iran and the US.Nizamipour said that Iran has always attached great importance to its relations with China and highly appreciates the positive role China has played in international and regional affairs, adding that deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries is the consensus of all sectors in Iran.Iran firmly adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to further enhance exchanges at all levels with China, strengthen mutual support, tap cooperation potential, and enhance collaboration under multilateral frameworks such as BRICS to jointly address common challenges, Nizamipour said, per Xinhua.The latest BRICS gathering came after a G7 summit in France and the US-Iran negotiations in Switzerland. Some Indian media described the meeting as one of the flagship security-track events of India's 2026 BRICS Chairship and prepares the ground for the leaders' 18th BRICS Summit, which India will host in New Delhi later this year."Amid a transforming and volatile world with various types of security challenges on the rise, BRICS countries, standing at the forefront of the Global South, are committed to safeguarding world peace, promoting common development, practicing multilateralism, and enabling more just and equitable global governance," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian in a previous press briefing when addressing the BRICS meeting."China looks forward to enhancing communication and coordination with BRICS members at the meeting to further enrich political and security cooperation and contribute to world peace and security," Lin added.Against the backdrop of mounting geopolitical risks, resurging unilateralism and the law of the jungle gaining traction, countries of the Global South represented by BRICS are attaching ever greater importance to security cooperation, Wang Youming, Director of the Institute of Developing Countries at the China Institute of International Studies in Beijing, told the Global Times on Monday.The expert noted that the Western-dominated framework for handling geopolitical crises can no longer fit today's global realities and has failed to win recognition from the vast majority of Global South nations. Distinct from Western approaches, the BRICS mechanism addresses regional conflicts by targeting root causes, fully accommodates the legitimate security concerns of all parties, and rejects bloc bias and self-serving double standards.Under such circumstances, BRICS is pioneering a new sustainable security cooperation architecture that is fair, reasonable and considerate of all parties' interests, which embody the core concepts of China's Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative for defusing regional flashpoints and properly handling geopolitical disputes, said Wang Youming.BRICS countries have maintained close exchanges recently. Before the Monday-Tuesday BRICS meeting on security, the foreign ministers of the BRICS member states gathered in India in May, exchanging views on global and regional issues of mutual interest. That came after the Consultations of Deputy Foreign Ministers/Special Envoys of BRICS Countries on the Middle East Affairs were held in New Delhi from April 23 to 24.With BRICS countries now representing nearly half the world's population and 40 percent of global GDP, the bloc's ability to find consensus on security issues could influence broader global governance debates, The Times of India said.Indian media outlet NDTV said the BRICS mechanism is increasingly viewed as an important avenue for addressing global governance issues and fostering cooperation among major emerging economies. It added that the outcomes of the meeting will contribute to broader BRICS discussions on peace, stability, and collective responses to emerging security challenges, reinforcing the bloc's emphasis on multilateral cooperation in an increasingly interconnected world."Two fundamental shifts are reshaping global security governance," Wang Youming said."For one thing, the old 'center-periphery' order monopolized by a handful of Western powers is giving way to a new model featuring extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits… For another, the Global South, once the silent majority on the international stage, is moving toward the center of global governance, autonomously participating in and shaping international agendas," the expert said.