Jun Zhengping says ‘war criminal flag’ prohibited under FIFA rules, World Cup not shrine of militarism over Japanese fans’ display of ‘rising sun’ flag

A Chinese netizen posted on social media discussing the issue with a screenshot of the live broadcast of the Japan-Tunisia match showing the "rising sun" flag inside the stadium in Monterrey, Mexico.

A "rising sun" flag - long seen by many as a symbol of lingering Japanese militarism - appeared in the stands during the Japan vs. Tunisia match, also the 1,000th match in World Cup history, which sparked backlashes in countries including China and South Korea and prompted Jun Zhengping, a commentary studio with the People's Liberation Army Daily, to publish an article condemning such acts as "World Cup stadium is not a shrine for militarism."The "rising sun" flag is a symbol of Japan's wartime aggression and colonial rule, as it was used by the Imperial Japanese Army before and during World War II when they invaded countries in Asia Pacific including China, South Korea and the Philippines.According to relevant FIFA regulations, any political, offensive, or discriminatory items are prohibited inside stadiums, including flags, banners, slogans, and clothing. Japanese fans had attempted to bring the "rising sun" into stadiums during the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and security staff immediately intervened and prevented Japanese fans from waving the flag inside the stadium, per media reports.On Monday, the official video account of the Jun Zhengping Studio released a commentary titled "World Cup stadium is not a shrine for militarism."At the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico, the "rising sun" flag - stamped with the mark of Japanese militarism - has repeatedly appeared inside and around stadiums during Japan's matches. This "war criminal flag," once stained with the blood of aggression, is what the FIFA regulations explicitly prohibited, the commentary said.Some Japanese fans have deliberately used the "rising sun" flag as a cheering prop, openly violating event management rules. This not only reflects a disregard for the history of aggression, but also hurts the feelings of people in victim countries, exposing the ambiguity and leniency in Japanese society toward its militarist past, the commentary noted.Football stadiums leave no room for remnants of militarism. Any form of cheering behavior that violates rules and disrespects history should be firmly opposed, according to the commentary.