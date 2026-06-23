Chinese Embassy in France urges Chinese visitors to take heatstroke prevention measures amid deadly heatwave

Residents cool off amid sweltering temperatures by swimming at a free municipal pool in Marseille, France, on June 22, 2026. Photo: VCG

Given the recent sweltering heatwave sweeping France, Chinese diplomatic missions in the country have issued an advisory for Chinese tourists traveling to France to take heatstroke prevention measures and reduce outdoor activities during peak temperature hours. The notice came as France is experiencing a deadly heatwave, according to media reports. Given the recent sweltering heatwave sweeping France, Chinese diplomatic missions in the country have issued an advisory for Chinese tourists traveling to France to take heatstroke prevention measures and reduce outdoor activities during peak temperature hours. The notice came as France is experiencing a deadly heatwave, according to media reports.



Global Times



Global Times

According to forecasts from the French meteorological service, the heatwave currently sweeping across the country is expected to persist through the end of the week, the Chinese Embassy in France said in a notice posted on its official WeChat account on Monday evening.Temperatures will peak at 36 C across most regions of France, while highs in Paris and surrounding areas may soar above 40 C. Over 40 French regions have issued red-level heat warnings. The extreme heat has led to suspension of classes at numerous schools and caused operational breakdowns on multiple railway routes, according to the notice.In light of these conditions, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates in France remind Chinese visitors to the country to take due precautions against the heat, curtail outdoor excursions during the hottest parts of the day, and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.The diplomatic missions also advise travelers to stay hydrated, keep heat-stroke medication, and dial the relevant French authorities for assistance should any physical discomfort arise.Tourists are also cautioned to remain vigilant about traffic safety – checking for any train delays and inspecting their vehicles' condition and tire pressure. The notice also recommends parking in shaded areas and refraining from leaving flammable items such as perfumes or lighters inside the car.The notice also includes guidance on water safety and fire prevention. For instance, tourists are advised to swim at regulated venues with lifeguards on duty, and to periodically inspect electrical and gas appliances, as well as to familiarize themselves with fire-fighting facilities and evacuation routes at their residences, workplaces, and other places.France for the first time issued its highest heat warning across half the country for Monday, with forecasters warning the extreme weather episode could end up being as serious as a 2003 heatwave that claimed the lives of nearly 15,000 people nationwide, France 24 reported.At least 18 people died in France, including two children left in a hot car, as a heatwave hung over Europe, smashing temperature records in several cities on Monday, Reuters reported. And 13 people drowned across the country at the weekend, a civil defence official said, urging against unsupervised swimming to cool off, per France 24.In addition to France, numerous countries are also grappling with relentless heatwaves. Citing a new study published on Monday, German media outlet DW News reported that Mexico, Kenya, Italy and other nations around the world are experiencing one to two more months of heat stress than they were several decades ago.Temperatures in Belgium are expected to be "the hottest ever recorded" in the coming week, France's Le Monde quoted David Dehenauw, head of forecasting at the IRM meteorological institute, as saying. Liz Bentley, the chief executive of Britain's Royal Meteorological Society, predicted that existing UK heat records for June would be "annihilated," as had already happened in May, per the report.Scientists have shown that recurring heatwaves are a clear marker of global warming, and warn that they are set to become more frequent, longer, and more intense, Le Monde reported.