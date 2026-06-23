WORLD / ASIA-PACIFIC
Intl community must remain vigilant and curb neo-militarism in Japan: Chinese FM responds to question on expanding Japan-Ukraine military cooperation
By Global Times Published: Jun 23, 2026 04:05 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun


When asked whether China is concerned about the growing military and drone cooperation between Ukraine and Japan, given the possibility that Ukrainian defense enterprises reportedly might produce drones in Japan, and whether this would undermine peace and stability in Asia, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday that China consistently holds that cooperation between countries should be conducive to promoting regional peace and stability. 

Guo noted that in recent years, Japan has aggressively pushed for remilitarization. It has developed powerful long- and medium-range offensive weapons, lifted the ban on exports of lethal weapons, engaged in frequent interactions with extra-regional countries, expanded the scope of activities of its Self-Defense Forces, and built combat-capable operational systems. 

Such moves constitute a breach of Japan's Constitution, international laws and the exclusively defense-oriented policy, challenge the post-war international order, and run counter to Japan's self-proclaimed identity as a peace-loving nation, the spokesperson said.

The rise of neo-militarism in Japan has become a source of threat to regional peace and stability, and the international community must remain highly vigilant and resolutely curb such developments, Guo added.


Global Times

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