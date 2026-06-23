'While law of jungle may prevail temporarily, it is not sustainable,' Chinese top diplomat says on lessons from conflict between US and Iran

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When talking about the lessons from the conflict between the US and Iran, which has lasted for over a hundred days and has severely impacted the regional and international situation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday in New Delhi, India that while the law of the jungle may prevail temporarily, it is not sustainable, according to a readout released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, said while attending the Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisors and High Representatives on National Security in New Delhi that the US and Iran had recently reached the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the first stage of negotiations. The over 100-day conflict has seriously impacted regional and international stability and also offers important lessons:First, the importance of upholding international rules. The resolution of any regional or international hotspot issues should be based on compliance with international rules. While the law of the jungle may prevail temporarily, it is not sustainable.Second, the importance of respecting national sovereignty. Territorial integrity must not be violated, and interference in a country's internal affairs is not allowed - these are fundamental bottom-line principles of international morality.Third, the importance of establishing a new security concept. Countries are increasingly becoming communities with shared destinies; pursuing absolute security at the expense of others' security will ultimately backfire.Fourth, the importance of understanding new forms of warfare. In recent conflicts, non-traditional forms of warfare such as information warfare and cyber warfare have become more overt. Traditional and non-traditional security threats are increasingly intertwined, making it timely for BRICS countries to strengthen dialogue and cooperation on security affairs.