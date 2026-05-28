Chinese FM urges Japanese policymakers to learn from history and act prudently as Tokyo approves 'natl intelligence council'

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Historically, Japan's intelligence agencies paved the way for the country to pursue militarism in an all-round manner and launch wars of aggression abroad, committing heinous crimes against its Asian neighbors and the Japanese people. Japanese policymakers should draw profound lessons from history and act with prudence, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press briefing on Thursday, in response to a Global Times question regarding Tokyo's latest enactment of a law to establish a new "national intelligence council" aimed at enhancing national intelligence capabilities.China is concerned about relevant developments, which have sparked widespread controversy and doubts both within Japan and across the international community, said Mao.Some experts in Japan believed that such moves may blur the boundaries of "national security" and be exploited to build a full-spectrum war preparedness system. Some insightful figures also pointed out that this is not merely Japan's internal affairs, but touches on major issues including the country's constitutional system and the direction of its domestic and foreign security policies, said the spokesperson.Global Times